We’ll end Hepatitis in Nigeria like polio – Rotary Int’l

Rotary will join forces with the government and other health organisations to end Hepatitis in Nigeria like it did poliomyelitis, the District 9125 Governor for Rotary International, Rotn. Jumoke Bamigboye, has said.

Speaking at the launch of World Hepatitis Day by the Rotary Club of Abuja Metro in Jabi District of Abuja yesterday, she described the virus as a silent killer Nigerians must not joke with.

She said: “Hepatitis is a silent killer with more than 1.3m deaths a year and it affects more than 325m people globally. According to the World Health Organization, about 2.8 million people in the world are on lifelong treatment for Hepatitis B.

“We’re out now screening Nigerians who have this silent killer. We also know that just like COVID-19 we’re talking about, most people are having the virus without knowing that they are infected, so also is Hepatitis A, B, C, and D.”

The president of Rotary Club of Abuja Metro, Iheazor Obioha, said: “We want to save millions in Nigeria from this liver disease.”

