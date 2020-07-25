We’ve run Kofar Mata dye pit for 522 years – Dabosa family

The historic Kofar Mata dye pit is one of the historical monuments in Kano State. The centre has served as a first port of call to national and international guests and tourists who visit Kano State on either official or personal engagement.

The Kofar Mata dye pits centre was established in the year 1498 by Muhammadu Dabosa who came to settle in Kano from Rimaye in present day Katsina State. Beside being a farmer, Dabosa began dyeing cloth as a family craft and ever since, the family has been running the dyeing business.



The descendants of Dabosa grew up to inherit the dye business, not only as the family craft but also as the pride of the family.

According to a seventh-generation descendant of Muhammadu Dabosa, Malam Haruna Baffa, who is the secretary of Kofar Mata Marina; after Dabosa died Megidan took over the family leadership as well as that of the dye business. He added that his great grandfathers such as Buban, Yahaya, Audu and Malam Baba all led the family heritage of the dye pits.

He added that dyeing became the family business as members ventured into the search for good cotton fabrics across the land. This according to him has expanded the dyeing business as the family members took along with them the finished dyed fabric to places they went in search of good cotton.

The secretary further revealed that the female family members are also actively involved in the business as a very vital role of creative designs was given to them.

“Female members of the family are equally involved in the business because they are the ones who create the beautiful designs on the fabrics that are already dyed by the men. The female descendants are also taking over from their predecessors as well. That is why a lot of tourists come to us from all over the world to have a look on how we operate at the centre, as well as how we’ve managed the use of the same method we inherited to produce such textile materials with excellent quality,” he said.

The secretary said that records exist to show that fabrics made by the Kofar Mata dyers were adjudged the best fabrics over the years, adding that their ancestors told them that the Kofar Mata finished fabric was always in high demand, especially during festive periods.

“The Kofar Mata finished fabrics was the best among the fabrics we sold here in those days and we usually run out of stock due to its high demand by people from Mali, Togo, Niger, Senegal and some countries in Asia and Europe. We were not only rich but also proud of the craft as well,” he said.

Though 522 years old, a recent visit to the pits situated in the ancient Kofar Mata area revealed fascinating dyeing pits with few people working as dyers in the few functional pits as many pits were seen unattended to. The dyeing centre is presently living in a shadow of its former self as the once ever busy dyeing centre is now a low-keyed activity site.

It was however revealed that the dyeing business has continued to suffer neglect from successive governments as those in the business complain of lack of support and encouragement from the authorities concerned as well as the coming of the Chinese into the business. Although the site has enjoyed series of renovation, the operators claim to have suffered series of neglect.

The secretary told Daily Trust Saturday that it was a miracle coupled with patriotic act on the part of the operators that the business is still afloat to this day. He revealed that out of the 144 pits used as dye pits in the centre, only 10 are presently functional. According to him, many people have left the business they inherited from their parents and sought for other avenues to earn a living.

“It will interest you to know that we are here because this is what we inherited from our forefathers and it is our pride as dyers. It was a miracle that we are still operating even though the world has recognized us as producers of monumental fabrics that is accepted worldwide. This centre is presently under United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO),” he revealed.

He added that with the intruding of the Chinese into the dye business, thousands of youths involved in the dyeing business across the state were rendered jobless as the Chinese were allowed to import into Nigeria low and cheap quality finished fabrics that were usually made from plastic fabrics instead of cotton.

Malam Baffa told Daily Trust Saturday that within Kano city, a lot of dyeing centres were being closed down due to the fact that already dyed fabrics from China have proliferated the markets and as such locally dyed fabrics couldn’t compete in the market.

“The Kofar Mata Dye centre has been represented in various international exhibitions to showcase its products and the centre has secured some forms of partnership with foreign nations but due to poor capital, the centre couldn’t explore the partnership fully.

“We believe it is never too late, the world still appreciates our products so much. There is a lot to gain in expanding and promoting this business. We have personally attended exhibitions in various countries and we have seen how the world has whole heartedly accepted our products. This has proven to us that with private and public sector intervention into the centre’s activities, a huge income to all parties involve will be recorded. But sadly, no one seems to be looking at that angle. We will continue to appeal to authorities to wade in and save this historical profitable business,” said the secretary.

