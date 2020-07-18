Beautiful fashion celebrity and Chief Executive Officer of Abuja-based Melisakim Clothing, Lisa Osarumen Ogunrobo, has all the credentials to talk about fashion and style as she owns one of the biggest fashion houses in the heart of the capital city of Abuja and as well as an Instagram presence that boasts of a large following.

In a recent interview with Potpourri the happily married, mother of one talks on fashion and style, as it relates to a woman’s personality and beauty.

ALSO READ: Promoted Leeds plan contract talks with Bielsa

Hear her, “ Fashion style is a reflection of who we are and what we believe. The fashion industry contributes to society by allowing us to express ourselves, our creativity and our beliefs to the world. Style refers to a person’s particular way of expressing themselves, whether through clothing, writing, or architecture e.t.c. In determining a woman’s or even a man’s sense of style many factors come into play.

Clothing for both men and women is mostly culturally defined. Cultural norms and expectations are related to the meaning of being a man or woman. All in all, fashion trends are influenced by many factors, which include cinema, music, celebrities, creative explorations, social, political, economical and so on and so forth.

What defines a sense of style differs from individual to individual based on personal orientations, influences and perceptions as conditioned by most of the factors earlier mentioned. A woman must play to her strength and find her style spirit ” she said.

Lisa Ogunrobo founded the Melisakim Clothing brand in 2014, then as Pretiwomannn Store in her university days. It was when she married and relocated to Abuja that Melisakim emerged, a name that merges alphabetical characters from her name, her daughter and her husband.

Vanguard

The post What defines a woman’s sense of style ― Lisa Ogunrobo appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post What defines a woman’s sense of style ― Lisa Ogunrobo appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...