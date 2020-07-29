What industry players expect from NCC’s CEO

About two decades after the deregulation of the telecoms sector, a myriad of challenges still confront it. But last week, the National Assembly gave the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Garba Danbatta, another five years to oversee the industry. LUCAS AJANAKU writes on expectations of stakeholders from the regulator.

When members of the Senate Communications Committee, led by Senator Oluremi Tinubu visited the headquarters of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in pursuit of its legislative function, they were overwhelmed by the avalanche of challenges confronting the industry.

NCC Chief Executive Officer, Prof Garba Danbatta, had reeled these challenges and sought legislative interventions to overcome them.

“We are here on a familiarisation and fact-finding tour to the Commission but I must say that we are impressed by the presentation made by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, on the activities of the Commission so far in regulating the industry.

“We particularly see the Platinum Category Certificate of Award for exceptional organisational performance which NCC received from the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in 2017 as a testament to your recognition as a performing agency of the Federal Government. However, we want you to do more for Nigerians, ” Tinubu said.

Like Senator Tinubu, stakeholders in the telecoms industry expects more from Dambatta who got legislative imprimatur to supervise the sector for anorther five years.

The President, Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Olusola Teniola, congratulated the CEO on the confirmation and urged him to continue the good work he started over the past five years.

Speaking during a virtual meeting in Lagos, Teniola sought clarification over the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, through Communications and Digital Economy Minister, Dr Ibrahim Pantami, that security agencies protect telecoms infrastructure.

This clarification became imperative in view of the challenges of wilful vandalism, brazen closure of base transceiver stations (BTS) and stealing of inverter batteries, diesel and others.

These had led to calls by stakeholders to seek the classification of telecoms infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI).

So, a presidential directive does not necessarily translate to an Executive Order to address the issues.

Another issue is network congestion. For reasons ranging from explosion in mobile phone users and the fact that telecoms infrastructures have become enabler to other sectors of the economy, the network suffer from congestion which inevitably takes toll on quality of service (QoS).

Teniola sought action, especially against the backdrop of a new National Broadband Plan 2020- 2025 which was unveiled in Abuja. The target set is 70 per cent by 2025. Teniola said there’s dearth of fixed lines in the country which is present in other countries.

The issue of deepening broadband penetration has attracted stakeholders in the sector. This is because broad-based digitisation, especially for those people at the bottom of the pyramid, is an effective measure to ignite and sustain economic growth.

This starts with ensuring access to digital infrastructure for all. A study by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) found that expanding mobile broadband penetration by just 10per cent in Africa would equate to an increase of 2.5per cent in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita.

Funding is another issue that Dambatta’s leadership would have to device a way of attracting.

The UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development estimates that an additional $109 billion in investment is required to achieve universal, affordable, and good quality broadband internet access by 2030.

The CEO, Pan African Towers, Wole Abu, said funding remained vital to sustain the growth trajectory.

According to him, bridging funding gap running into billions of dollars between now and 2025 remained a dounting challenge.

Aswani Kalli of Huawei Technology said access to foreign exchange (forex) remained a huge challenge too. Kalli is saying the obvious with deficit of 80,000 BTS and $5billion needed to fund the new NBP.

The NCC, which is central to driving the implementation of the Plan would have to be ingenius in attracting offshore investment.

But despite the challenges, between 2015 when Dambataa came onboard till April this year, there are milestones.

For instance, despite recession and other macro-economic challenges, telecoms contribution increased from 8.50 per cent in August 2015 to 10.88 per cent as of Q1 2020.

The entire ICT contribution was even higher at 14 per cent as of Q1, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Active mobile voice subscribers increased from 151,018,624 in August 2015 to 190,806,067 as at the end of April 2020. Between August 2015 and February, last year, when teledensity was measured against the 140 population, teledensity increased from 107.87 to 124.05 per cent.

After rebasing the country’s teledensity to 91 per cent in February, last year, in line with international best practice and economic reality, teledensity increased from 91 per cent to 99.96 per cent as of last April.

In the area of spectrum administration, there was the Development of Spectrum Trading Guidelines to enable operators in possession of un-utilised or under-utilised frequency spectrum to trade such limited assets in the secondary market place, thus freeing resources and eliminating spectrum hoarding.

There are also ongoing efforts to leverage the television white space (TVWS) technology to extend affordable broadband services to Nigerians in the digitally excluded areas:

There was effective and proper utilisation of available wireless spectrum frequency resources for widespread service deployment to Nigerians.

Dambatta spearheaded the trial of 5G network in the country, preparatory to its commercial deployment to improve digital services experienced.

A guidelines for commercial satellite deployment was developed. It has seen the registration of major satellite providers in the country. This will help to provide satellite-based broadband services to those hitherto excluded, among others.

A regime of efficient management of scarce resources and spectrum. From successful auction of six slots of 2×5 megahertz (MHz) in the 2.6 gigahertz (GHz) band, to re-planning of the 800 MHz band for LTE, and to assigning of 2×10 MHz spectrum to Glo Mobile for trial in the 700 MHz, the frenzy of activities is unmistakable.

The era saw the regularisation of 2×10 MHz Spectrum in the 700 MHz band previously assigned to MTN by NBC for the LTE services and opening up 70/80 GHz band for both last mile and backhaul services.

The InfraCo initiative is also another designed to provide broadband fibre and connectivity to every Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the Federation, totaling 774 fibre Points of Access (PoAs) with a minimum speed of 10 gigbagytes per secod (Gbps) which will translate to, at least, 28,902km of fibre deployment in the next four years.

The Commission licensed six infrastructure companies (Infracos) to drive the deployment of infrastructure across the nation’s geographical zones and Lagos, while the remaining one (for Northcentral) is being processed.

In a similar vein, the Commission also issued a directive to service providers on data roll-over, enabling consumers to roll over unused data for period of time, ranging from one day to seven days, depending on the data plan, among other consumer- centric directives.

the campaign kicked off, fewer than 500 subscribers had activated the 2442 Do-Not-Disturb code initiated by the Commission in 2016 to tackle the menace of unsolicited telemarketing.

” By December 2019, more than 24million subscribers had activated the Do-Not-Disturb and counting. The Commission’s second layer complaint toll-free line, 622, has also become a beehive of activities.

Industry Collaboration in line with the Commission’s Vision Plan

” The Commission has entered into several memorandum of understanding (MoUs) in the area of strategic collaboration. For example with the Central Bank of Nigeria with a view to boosting mobile money service penetration and financial inclusion in the country.

” The inter-agency partnership between the two giant regulators bore another fruit in 2018, saving a major service provider, 9mobile, from collapse.

Synergy with the Academia

” A new Department of Research and Development was created to improve the synergy between the Commission and the Academia in the area of research and development with the active collaboration of the industry. This is with the aim to boost telecommunications related researches.

Launch and Activation of Emergency Communication Centers/Use of112 Emergency Number

” To Promote and enhance public safety through the use of a particular number which shall be designated as the Universal Safety and Emergency Assistance Number for telephone services generally.

OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS

” Telcos (MTN & Airtel) listing on the NSE, facilitated by the NCC has boosted capital market operations. MTN listed as part of the terms of the resolution of the fine due to regulatory infractions.

” Resolution of N1.03 Trillion Fine against MTN

” Promotion of the Code of Corporate Governance in the industry from voluntary to mandatory compliance.

” Awarded the Value Added Services Aggregator licenses to 10 companies to provide VAS services, boosting the competitiveness of the telecoms VAS segment.

” The NCC developed the New National Numbering Plan to enhance opportunities from emerging Technologies.

” In 2019, ITU Telecom World gave Awards to NCC for its commitment as a valuable Partner.

Challenges for Legislative Attention

Power is one of the biggest challenges facing telecommunications operations in the country. The cost of providing power for base stations.NCC is working assiduously to solve these challenges through recommending the use of environmentally sustainable energy sources to the telecoms Operators, like the use of Solar Energy to power the Base Stations. Multiple Regulations and Multiple Taxation

The unfair taxes and billing levied on Telcos constitute a drawback to infrastructure deployment in the telecoms sector.Engagements are ongoing with different tiers of Government and Government agencies at Federal, State and Local Government levels.

Security challenges; theft of equipment; transmission cable cuts; Delays in securing approval for sites for new base stations; harassment by some government agencies especially at the state level. Right of Way issue

