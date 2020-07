Before Jada Pinkett’s recent “entanglement” with August Alsina, in 2013 she posted on Facebook that she and Will Smith can do whatever they want: “Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want because we TRUST each other to do so.” Although, she clarified that it does not mean that they have an open […]

The post What Nobody Tells You About Open Relationships appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...