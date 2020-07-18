Where are the African philanthropists? A case for local funding for nonprofits in Africa

Over the past decade, Africa has experienced increased economic growth which translated directly to an increase in the number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) and super-rich in Africa. This has put the emerging class of philanthropists in a unique position to drive homegrown development and redefine philanthropy in Africa by supporting African nonprofits that […]

