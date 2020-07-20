Why billionaires are craving for Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Tajudeen Adebanjo

THE recent arrest of a social media celebrity, Ramon Olorunwa Abass (aka Hushpuppi) by the Dubai Police has thrown up many issues that surrounded the suspected fraudster.

Hushpuppi’s flambouyant lifestyle has come under scrutiny as many want to know what he was doing with the millions of dollars in his kitty.

Among the fleet of luxury vehicles in his garage, Rolls-Royce Cullinan stands out.

He is among the few people that bought the Cullinan not long after its unveiling by the automaker.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the first Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Rolls-Royce has ever produced, named after the world’s largest uncut diamond. It is an absolutely vast 4×4 and one of the most luxurious cars of any kind. It is certainly a huge departure from the luxury British carmaker, which has a long history of producing sumptuous saloons.

In March last year, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Owuland, Dr Bolu Akin-Olugbade, took delivery of the majestic Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Through Coscharis Motors, the auto giant marketing Roll Royce vehicles in the country, Prince Akin-Olugbade’s delivery in Lagos was used by the sole representative of the auto manufacturer to launch Cullinan in Nigeria.The Rolls-Royce Cullinan goes for N130 million.

The Cullinan SUV looks a little like a Rolls-Royce Phantom that’s trapped inside a particularly unflattering hall of mirrors. No doubt, it is one of the most imposing objects to spot on the road, but its enormous grille, flat sides and boxy roofline won’t appeal to everyone.

A few contrasting silver trims on the doors, around the windows and on the wings help to disguise its colossal silhouette, but it doesn’t quite hide its size as elegantly as a Bentley Bentayga. The Mercedes G-Class pulls off the deliberately boxy look much more convincingly, too.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is also popular in India. The first Indian to have the car is Mukesh Ambani.

According to Wikipedia, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, born on April 19, 1957, is an Indian billionaire business magnate, and the chairman, managing director, and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), a Fortune Global 500 company and India’s most valuable company by market value.

Ambani is the richest man in Asia with a net worth of $72billion.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan buyers will probably never venture off-road in their new cars, but should they ever get (very) lost on the way to Knightsbridge, there are some contrasting silver protectors that’ll keep the bottom edges of its expensive paintwork mostly scratch-free.

The buyers can choose to fit the Cullinan with either what Rolls-Royce calls Lounge or Individual seats. The former is the most practical option and comes with three rear seats that can be folded down should one ever need to carry more than the Cullinan’s 560-litre boot (600 litres with the parcel shelf removed) can manage. The car’s huge size should mean there’ll be ample head, leg and shoulder room for three large adults to sit very comfortably indeed.

The individual rear seat option replaces the central rear seat with a drinks cabinet – complete with Rolls Royce whisky glasses, Champagne flutes and a fridge.

The Cullinan is the first Rolls-Royce to come fitted with a touchscreen infotainment system – although one can still control it using the rotary dial on the centre console like BMW’s iDrive. Through this, one can tweak the sat-nav, adjust the set-up of the standard air suspension and access a live feed from the panoramic surround-view camera system.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan comes with just one engine – a 6.75-litre V12 that produces 571hp and drives all four wheels through an automatic gearbox. That ensures the Cullinan sprints to 60mph from a standstill in five seconds and will go on to an electronically limited 155mph.

Rolls-Royce has said the car comes with four-wheel steering to make it as manoeuvrable as possible around town and air suspension to isolate you and your passengers’ backsides from the unpleasant thud of large potholes.

Also standards are selectable off-road driving modes that alter the engine, suspension and gearbox settings to help the Rolls-Royce Cullinan deals more effectively with sandy, snow-covered and gravel-strewn surfaces. It will also wade through more than half a metre of water without risking any damage to your handmade Italian leather shoes.

