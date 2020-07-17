‘Why ex-Boko Haram terrorists took allegiance oath’

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

Defence Headquarters on Thursday explained why 602 repentant Boko Haram fighters took the oath of allegiance to the federal government after undergoing a de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration (DRR) programme under Operation Safe Corridor.

It said the oath of allegiance was to extract total loyalty to Nigeria from the ex-Boko Haram members.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, said this while giving an update on military operations between July 9 and July 16 at a news conference yesterday in Abuja.

He said, “It is heartwarming to state that Operation Safe Corridor has successfully coordinated the DRR programme for 882 ex-Boko Haram members including the 280 earlier graduated. Thus, the message here is clear to others out there to surrender and be profiled accordingly for the DRR privilege”.

According to him, troops in the Northeast conducted several operations at various locations, which led to the neutralisation of terrorists, destruction of their equipment and structures as well as recovery of various items.

“Also, within the period, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity in the Northwest rescued five kidnapped victims who were abducted in Isa and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas of Sokoto State,” he said.

