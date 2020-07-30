Why FG can’t cede roads to states now – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, hinted that handing over federal government roads to state governments “is not feasible unless the Privatisation Act is amended.”

Gbajabiamila said this while addressing newsmen shortly after he met Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun in his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

He decried the deplorable condition of the roads in the industrial areas of the state.

Speaking on his discussion with the governor, the speaker said it bordered on how the federal and state governments could collaborate towards the advancement of the state.

He explained that Governor Abiodun had raised the issue of how the federal government roads could be ceded to the states.

