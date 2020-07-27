South Africa-based Nigerian singer, Tunji Banusomo, known as Banco YsD is set to release an EP. Yet to be titled, Banco YsD has spent time, in the studio, in Cape Town, recording. He spoke to writer and filmmaker, Onyeka Nwelue , over the phone.

Could you tell us about yourself? Where are you from?

I was born in Ibadan, Oyo state Nigeria on August 14, 1989. I am an electrician/ Solar electrical design technician. I write short stories and blog. I am a model, an actor, and an Afrobeat music recording artist. I studied Estate Management in Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Nigeria and trained as an electrical technician in my father’s electrical company Ade-Tech Nigeria, which I am the creative director of at present. I often “ghostwrite” propaganda for public media houses in Nigeria and have modeled for a couple of fashion design labels in South Africa and Nigeria. I am currently recording music and hope to publish an EP in 2020.

When did you start music? What motivates you?

I have been around music for the most part of my life. From being a shy teenager and working as music studio assistant. Respect for culture and language appropriation is the biggest motivation for my music and that’s why music is an important calling.

Can you tell us what kind of things you did before moving to focusing on music?

I’ve worked as an electrician for the most of my life.

What kind of historical context of your country influenced what you are doing today? Or did you just start out of the fact that you needed to create music or didn’t want to work for anyone?

Music, they say should give hope in dark times. Culture and language appropriation is a must. Ultimate freedom of expression is why I chose music to tell my story.

Who do you admire? Is there someone who influences you so much?

Asa is everything and Brymo Olawale is someone to remind you not to forget the role play.

Did you receive some kind of economic support to move to focus on your music?

As far as I know, this is the 2020 calling and I have very much just invested my lockdown time into a positive purpose. I have only started publishing music in lockdown.

You have had the chance to travel around to other countries in the world. What kind of things have you learnt during the trips?

I have learnt humility and the power of friendship. The kind of person you present yourself to be comes before what you become.

What kind of support have you gotten so far from young people in Nigeria towards your music?

I’m only just getting invested into the moment and I believe the support will come in due time.

In your own assessment, would you say your music is booming?

In my little ways, I’m quite optimistic. I see the numbers come in everyday. It can only get better.

In layman’s language, what kind of music do you do?

Alternative Music with a Ragga vibe!

What are your plans in the foreseeable future?

More Music, Solar project designs and most likely get a degree in astrophysics.

Let’s talk about you as a person. What kind of person are you?

I want to believe I’m an open minded individual. I believe everyone’s side of the story should be told.

How can you define yourself and how do you think people consider you as a creative person?

Creativity is in the result. If the numbers come good. I’m result oriented and quite different in my delivery. People call me different and that makes me smile.

What kind of legacy would you like to leave in Nigeria?

Hopefully, my music should serve as a true historical representation of this time and era.

So far, what is your biggest success or goal you have reached in your career?

So far so good, I’m a work in progress and this ventures excites me.. I know my big success is close by.

