Why Nigerian Army will continue to participate in peacekeeping – Buratai

AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai has explained that Nigerian Army will continue to participate and play leading role in peacekeeping operations abroad.

Buratai stated that, Nigeria’s continued participation is hinged on the fact that, such operations have yielded positive results in promoting regional security and global peace initiative to which Nigeria is a beneficiary.

The Army Chief gave the hint while commissioning COAS intervention projects at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC), Jaji Kaduna State.

Represented by the Commander Infantry Corps, Maj-Gen Stevenson Olabanji, said, “The Nigerian Army has over the years proved itself as a veritable force to reckon with within its various engagements particularly peacekeeping missions around the world.

He noted that, the centre had keyed into his vision of turning out responsive professionals in the discharge of the Nigerian Army constitutional roles by repositioning to meet world standards in terms of facilities and training regiment.

“This is evident in the state of the art facilities that have been installed in the Centre, as well as the quality of training being given to the potential peacekeepers and participants of individual courses run by the Centre,” he said.

“All these efforts will definitely ensure the Centre merits its reputation as a Centre of Excellence,” he added.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment towards ensuring full recognition of the UN in the courses run by the Centre and continue to occupy its pride of place among the UN Centres of excellence worldwide.

“We will continue to support in order to boost the morale and fighting spirits of troops to face the daunting challenges associated with maintaining peace and security in the country,” Buratai said.

He commended the Commandant of MLAILPKC efforts in seeking training recognition for courses run by the Centre from the United Nations which had presently reached advanced stage.

Speaking during the commissioning, the Commandant of MLAILPKC, Maj-Gen James Ataguba, said the standard of training and state of infrastructure were critical element in a UN accredited institution.

According to him, the need to upgrade the standard of the Centre both in human resources and infrastructure led to the COAS intervention been sort and graciously approved.

“In line with the vision of the COAS, the first phase of the project was directed at providing conducive working and training environment for staff and participants of the Centre, he said.

“To project the centre positively before our international clientele, a project to reconstruct the signpost of the Centre which is directly in front of you was embarked upon.

He added that the erected signes were to portray the Centre’s status of being a Centre of Excellence. “The sign was constructed to a concrete name stand, complete with lights and the main entrance gate of the centre was not left out as it was remodelled and reconstructed.

He disclosed that plans were being made to visit international peacekeeping institutions in Ghana, Kenya and

the Netherlands to compare and upgrade our standard.

“Plans are also on to create a portal for the website in our bid to introduce e-learning and collaborative efforts with some Nigerian tertiary institutions are at advanced stages of completion,” he said.

