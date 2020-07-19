By Dr. David Oyedepo

Welcome to another impactful week! I hope you were blessed by last week teaching. This week, we shall focus on: Why Should Kingdom Advancement Endeavours Become Our Lifestyle?

We understand from Scriptures that one interesting thing about the gospel is that it is a universal message. It applies to everyone in every nation of the earth.

The impact of the gospel is the same in every nation of the earth. As it is written, For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life (John 3:16).

That is why obedience of faith is a universal currency; it will deliver at the same rate in every nation (Revelation 5:9-10). Matthew 6:33 delivers at the same rate in every nation; God is no respecter of persons, colour or race (Acts 10:34; Romans 10:12).

So, he that fear Him and walk uprightly will command the same order of result. Scripture says, And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the Lord thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the Lord thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth (Deuteronomy 28:1).

Why Then, should Kingdom Advancement Endeavours become our lifestyle?

It Gets Believers on God’s Payroll which Empowers us to Live Above all Forms of Lack and Want: The Bible says, The young lions do lack, and suffer hunger: but they that seek the Lord shall not want any good thing (Psalm 34:10; see also Matthew 6:33). So, every soul winner that is committed to the ingathering of souls into the store house is entitled to wages (John 4:35-36).

The Labourer is Worthy of His Hire: The Bible records, For the kingdom of heaven is like unto a man that is an householder, which went out early in the morning to hire labourers into his vineyard. And when he had agreed with the labourers for a penny a day, he sent them into his vineyard. And he went out about the third hour, and saw others standing idle in the marketplace, And said unto them; Go ye also into the vineyard, and whatsoever is right I will give you. And they went their way. Again he went out about the sixth and ninth hour, and did likewise. And about the eleventh hour he went out, and found others standing idle, and saith unto them, Why stand ye here all the day idle? They say unto him, Because no man hath hired us. He saith unto them, Go ye also into the vineyard; and whatsoever is right, that shall ye receive. So when even was come, the lord of the vineyard saith unto his steward, Call the labourers, and give them their hire, beginning from the last unto the first. And when they came that were hired about the eleventh hour, they received every man a penny. But when the first came, they supposed that they should have received more; and they likewise received every man a penny (Matthew 20:1-10). Thus, He does not pay leaders, founders or titleholders; He pays labourers. Each one shall be rewarded according to his own labour. Interestingly, God charge those who hire labourers without paying them. The Bible says, Behold, the hire of the labourers who have reaped down your fields, which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth: and the cries of them which have reaped are entered into the ears of the Lord of sabaoth (James 5:4). That means, we should not ever hire a labourer we would not pay; otherwise, God can bring judgement on us.

In conclusion, settle down and work because nothing works except we work it. So, pursuing the agenda of Kingdom enlargement empowers us to operate in the realm where we lack nothing.

This is because God pays His labourers and He pays on time. However, you have to be born again in order to operate in this realm.

