Why we administered oath on 602 repentant B’Haram fighters – Military

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters DHQ, Thursday, explained why 602 repentant Boko Haram fighters were administered on oath after undergoing de-radicalization and rehabilitation programme under Operation Safe Corridor.

It said the oath of allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria was taken by the insurgents to emphasize their loyalty and repentance.

The ex-insurgents who have completed de-radicalization, rehabilitation and re-integration programme at Malam Sidi Camp took the oath before an 11-member quasi-judicial Panel.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche who made this disclosure, while briefing Defence correspondents on military operations across the federation said the implication is that, at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the State.

According to him, “It is heartwarming to state that Operation Safe Corridor has successfully coordinated the DRR programme for 882 ex Boko Haram members including the 280 earlier graduated. Thus, the message here is clear to others out there to surrender and be profiled accordingly for the DRR privilege.”

General Enenche said troops conducted several operations at various locations, which led to the neutralization of terrorists, destruction of their equipment and structures as well as recovery of various items.

This he said is in addition to several air bombardments at different terrorist’s locations at the fringes of the Sambisa forest and Bulabulin in Damboa LGA of Borno State, saying several BHT/ISWAP criminals and gun trucks were deleted.

On its exploits in North Central zone, the Coordinator said, “Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized 2 armed bandits who have been terrorizing innocent people of Chambe community in Logo LGA of Benue State. Following actionable intelligence on the heinous activities of the armed herdsmen on 12 July 2020, the gallant troops tracked the bandits to a makeshift camp at the outskirt of Arufu village in the neighbouring Taraba State. After a gun duel, troops neutralized 2 of them while others fled in disarray with gunshot wounds. Arms and ammunition were recovered during the operation.”

He noted that as part of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities, Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke carried out some projects, which include provision of borehole to a Fulani community at Miyangu and construction of school in Pashu community of Plateau State.

“From the foregoing, peace is gradually returning to the troubled locations in the North-Central zone of the country, while the confidence of the local populace is being enhanced. Equally, farmers are gradually returning to their farms as a result of troops’ patrols in the hinterlands to deny armed herdsmen, rustlers and other criminals, freedom of action. In addition, the ongoing CIMIC activities are fostering the much desired Civil-Military Cooperation between troops and the local populace.”

Highlighting its successes in the South-South Zone, General Enenche disclosed that the Land and Maritime components of Operation Delta Safe recorded tremendous successes within the period under review.

He said the troops of 3 battalion arrested 7 suspected sea pirates at Snake creek in Warri South-West LGA of Delta State.

He noted that the suspects who claimed to be members of Ogje-Ijoh Coastal Watch were allegedly extorting money and other valuables from the locals within the creek.

General Enenche said that items recovered from them include 2 double barrel guns, one pump action gun, 12 live cartridges and 6 handsets.

“Similarly, Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee discovered and destroyed a sea robbers camp containing 80,000 litres of illegally refined AGO at Otoyo in Eastern Obolo LGA of Akwa Ibom State. Relatedly, troops of 146 battalion and Forward Operating Base Bonny raided militants’ hideouts at Ijawkiri in Bonny LGA of Rivers State. During the raid, troops recovered a pistol loaded with 6 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 17 phones, one Walkie Talkie and speedboat mounted with a 75HP engine,” he further disclosed.

