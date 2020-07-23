Wike suspends LG boss over illegal tax collection

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the immediate suspension of the Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Victor Ihunwo, for illegal tax collection.

The governor in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, directed traders at the Ogbum-nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market not to have any dealing with anyone claiming to be acting on behalf of Port Harcourt Local Government Area.

He said the government also removed JAAC Accounts from all the Banks that gave loans to some local government councils without the authorisation of the State Government as provided in the Local Government Law.

The statement said: “The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice have therefore been authorized to institute legal action against the defaulting banks.

“The Chairmen of Abua and Degema Local Government Areas still remain suspended from office as their suspension order has not been lifted.

“Therefore, the Heads of Personnel Management, Heads of Local Government Administration and Treasurers of Abua and Degema Local Government Areas are hereby suspended with immediate effect for having official transactions with the suspended Local Government Chairmen.

“The Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission is hereby directed to post officers of the same designations to replace the suspended officers immediately.”

