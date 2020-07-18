Afro pop singer, Tejiri Ochuk, famously known as Tjay is not allowing the Coronavirus pandemic slow him down or take the shine off his music.

Even as music business remained standstill in many parts of the country and even globally, Tjay is not losing sleep as he keeps bringing out something creative and adding value to his career.

With his new single, ‘Dey With Me’, the singer appears to have given fans something to latch on to, to keep them going in these trying times.

In an interactive session recently, the singer disclosed that only lazy minds don’t see blessings in difficult times, stressing that despite the lockdown that dealt a huge blow to musicians’ financial well-being, his decision to keep entertaining his fans remained unchanged.

The new tune comes on the back of previous singles such as ‘Egungun’, featuring Dotman and ‘Slow Mind’ as the artiste expressed his delight at being able to stay consistent despite recent happenings.

Tjay further expressed that he does not plan to rest on his laurels as he hopes to keep demonstrating why he was touted as one of those to take the game of music higher.

“To keep things going and making fans groove even in the face of everything that’s been going on gives me some real joy.

“A lot has been said about my talent and I hope to continue to make music statements with every effort I put out. I can assure fans that the best is yet to come.”

Tjay’s ‘Dey With Me’ is reportedly doing rounds on playlists and music charts in the country despite the short time.

With no visuals yet for the video, the singer said he has dropped the Visualiser as he hoped to drop the video soon.

VANGUARD

The post With “Dey With Me” Tjay brings hope, freshness to fans appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...