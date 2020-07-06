Wives of Boko Haram Commanders Captured by Nigerian Military

On Sunday, July 6, four terrorists, including two women, Aishatu Manye and Kelune Mate, identified as wives of the local Boko Haram commander at Gajingi in Madagali area of Adamawa State were amongst insurgents captured alive in the 17 operations successfully conducted by the military last month in renewed efforts to end insurgents’ activities in the country.

This was contained in a statement from the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations (DMO) Major John Enenche.

He added that in the same vein, 75 members of the criminal group were eliminated in 17 encounters in the month of June just as the sustained onslaught by the troops also resulted in surrendering of a number of insurgents during the month.

Gen Enenche further explained that the troops also arrested one Boko Haram spy named Kawalu, in Michika while another Boko Haram fighter was captured in an encounter at Miyanti general area in Bama area of Borno.

He revealed that the encounters also led to the recovery of assorted arms and a large cache of ammunition, including one anti-aircraft gun, 13 AK-47 rifles, one sniper rifle, 21 locally made guns, two Dane guns, and one rocket-propelled gun.

According to him, “the trio of Mohammed Babagana, Modu Jugudun and Alhaji Usman surrendered to troops of Delta Company at Strong Response Area, Pulka, in Gwoza, while one Mustapha Kori surrendered to troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru, Ngala, in Borno

“It is equally heart-warming to note that during the period, troops rescued 35 persons from the captivity of BHTs/ISWAP criminals, amongst those rescued were 18 women, 16 children and one adult male

“Polio vaccine was promptly administered on the rescued children in line with the Buratai Intervention Initiative while First Aid was administered on the women as required.”

He quoted the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, as commending the troops for the resilience and patriotism they have continued to demonstrate in crushing the remnants of Boko Haram to criminals.

