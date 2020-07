As Wizkid celebrates his 30th birthday today, the Nigerian singer has gifted his fans a new song titled “Smile”. “Smile” features grammy-winning American singer-songwriter Gabriella Wilson better known by the stage name H.E.R. The track is a single off Wizkid’s forthcoming album Made In Lagos. Wizkid sings that he loves his woman’s smile and he […]

The post Wizkid Features H.E.R On New Song “Smile” appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...