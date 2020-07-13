Woman Arrested for Strangling her 83-Year-old Husband to Death

Mrs Rose Uwaga has been arrested by the Abia state police command for allegedly strangling her 83-year-old husband, Alhaji Isa Uwaga, to death in Umuahia, the state capital.

Geoffrey Ogbonnaya, spokesperson of the state police command, confirmed this incident saying that one of Uwaga’s children, Ibeabuchi, reported the matter to the police on July 2.

Ibeabuchi told the police that he left home that morning with his parents having a disagreement over an issue. He said he returned home later only to find his late father in a sitting position.

Investigations by the police indicates that the couple had a misunderstanding on that day and this degenerated into a fight in their residence at Ohobo-Afara in Umuahia. The deceased allegedly picked up a machete to scare his wife. The woman who has a huge stature, allegedly held him by the neck and strangled him.

The deceased was immediately buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Police sources say the elderly woman went into hiding after the incident but was later arrested and is now in police custody.

A resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity, said “During the fight, when the man allegedly grabbed a machete to scare the wife but the woman overpowered him. The machete fell off his hand and the woman, who is huge, pinned him down by the neck and strangled him to death.”

Another account had it that the deceased might have slumped and died “out of exhaustion after his quarrel with his wife.”

“Is it possible for a woman of about 73 years to muster the strength to strangulate a man?” a friend to the family also questioned.

It was also gathered that the relatives of the deceased rallied round to bury him shortly after his death, according to Islamic rite, before one of Uwaga’s children, Ibeabuchi, reportedly alerted the police.

According to a police source, Ibeabuchi stated in his report that his parents were quarrelling at the time he left the house.

“He further stated that by the time he returned, he saw the lifeless body of his father in a sitting position in their house,” the source further said.

The suspect, who was said to have immediately gone into hiding, was later arrested and detained by the police.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonnaya, who confirmed the arrest of the woman, yesterday, in Umuahia said Ibeabuchi reported the matter to the police on Thursday, July 2.

He said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation.

He also said the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue “for possible autopsy.”

