By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

One Abiola Oseyemi, 30, was on Monday docked before an Ile-Ife Magistrate’s Court, Osun State for allegedly breaking her landlady’s leg.

Abiola was said to have assaulted her landlady, Maria Atewolara, by pushing and caused her to fractured her leg, an offence that contravened section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 10, 2020, at 7, Olaolu Street, Sabo Area, Ile-Ife.

However, Abiola pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault occasioning harm preferred against her.

Defence Counsel, Mr A.J. Awominure, urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in the most liberal term, saying she would not jump bail if granted.

Presiding Magistrate, Mr A.A. Adebayo admitted her to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

The case was then adjourned until September 14, 2020, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

The post Woman docked for allegedly breaking landlady’s leg appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...