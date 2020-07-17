Woman pours hot water on step-sister in Kogi

A woman identified as Khadija Dauda, is currently in the custody of the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly pouring hot water on her 14-year-old step-sister, Zainab Dauda.

The woman was handed over to the police by the State government through the ministry for women affairs, which directed her arrest when the information on the development got to the ministry.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Fatima Kabir Buba, told journalists on Friday in Lokoja, that the accused carried out the act when she had misunderstanding with her step-sister, thereby causing severe burns on the girl.

It was learnt that the 14-year-old victim lost her mother some years back and had been undergoing endless torture from her step-siblings.

Parts of Zainab’s body have been badly scalded as a result of the hot water poured on her which is being treated by the ministry.

The commissioner described the incident as wicked and inhuman, assuring that the ministry, under her leadership, will ensure justice for the 14-year-old Zainab Dauda.

“This is total wickedness.

“How would a sane person pour hot water on her fellow human being?

“The Kogi State Government won’t condole this brutality.

“We are going to follow this case to a logical conclusion and ensure that Zainab Dauda gets justice,” she promised.

She noted that the wife of the state governor, Hajiya Rasheedat Bello will leave no stone unturned to ensure that any individual engaging in child battering, molestation of the girl child, child trafficking and other heinous act will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The police said the offender will be charged to court next week.

