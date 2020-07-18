Women as ‘women leaders’ in political parties

Roundtable with Nnedinso Ogaziechi

There is a profound contradiction in the Nigerian political space. The political party hierarchies are male dominated. Most party National Working committees have either one or two women in the executive. More often than not, their roles are limited to ‘Women Leader’ a euphemistic way of limiting their leadership to their voting bloc. Women of course have the highest number of active and loyal voters. They are the ones that exercise the patience to go through the often grueling electoral processes from ward primaries to general elections.

So it is a thing of interest to The Roundtable conversation to begin to examine the political or religious cultures that ‘tolerate’ Women Leaders’ but feel the other posts ought to be the exclusive for the male politicians. Are there some biological or physiological disabilities that make women just ‘good’ women leaders who work for the men? Are Ministers and Commissioners for Women Affairs and some token appointive positions just areas the women can contribute to National development?

Our conversation with the man late ace sports commentator, Ernest Okonkwo described as Mathematical Odegbami due to his dexterity on the football pitch during his days in the national team, a sports manager, broadcaster, TV producer, columnist, former governorship candidate in Ogun state and everything in between, Chief Segun Odegbami was very insightful. Nothing expressed his belief in the intellectual and managerial ability of women than his choice to work with some women in sports.

The first Nigerian female to win an Olympic gold in long jump, Chioma Ajunwa and another silver medalist, Charity Opara were both chosen by an Odegbami to mentor because he had always had the conviction that women have the intellectual capacity and dedication to achieve results in any field if given the opportunity. To Odegbami, women are focused, they often mean business, they are the hands that rock the cradle and as such, he believes they must be given equal opportunity to maximize their potentials. His convictions paid off with the Olympic stars he mentored.

Having had a first-hand experience in the Nigerian political space, he feels the nation continually shoots itself in the foot by largely excluding women at both elective and appointive positions. Having seen the brilliance and patriotism of the few women that were given an opportunity in Nigerian politics, he believes more women ought to be given the opportunity to first get an education and be allowed through a better electoral process to express themselves politically for the good of the whole country and the women equally willing to fight it out with the men who might never willingly give up power.

He believes that the Nigerian women are serious, their work and moral ethics all add up to excellence. We can take an example of Europe where women are excelling. Looking at Nigeria, we seem to be so uncoordinated across the states in the management of Covid-19. Generally the ratio of male and female performance in governance shows that women excel in positions of leadership and that is not implying that they are all angels while all men are devils, no, it simply means that given that the women wear the shoes and know where it pinches economically and socially, they are often in a more focused mindset to be positively productive.

Most women that are alleged to be corrupt are products of the male influence because materialism is not gender sensitive but on a general note, women are more self-conscious because they have to work extra hard. Women do better when given the opportunity.

As one who has been on the political field as a governorship candidate, you notice the commitment and general focus and hunger for good leadership by the rural women. They want genuine progress and you notice their frustration because they are victims of a dysfunctional system. They suffer all the frustrations and the men still breath down on them as you often see some husbands insisting their political choices must be followed by their wives or else they would be in trouble at home.

When we talk about votes not counting, the women are helpless because it is often a male battle with violence and money that women might not have. So they invariably lose out but they have good knowledge about Nigerian politics. In their local environments, they want the best because they know what can ease their socio-economic pains but they seem clobbered by male dominance which must change for the better.

Hajia Maryam Waziri, the People Democratic Party Women Leader and the sole female member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party believes that it is still a long road to political freedom for Nigerian women socially, economically, religiously and politically especially in the North. However, she seems unable to align the attitude of her late father, Alhaji Umar Nasarawa Wazirin Gwandu an educationist who became a member of the House of Representatives in Lagos between 1954-1964 and who equally held some other political offices in the Northern region and what is happening today especially in the North.

Hajia recounts that her political inspiration came from such an illustrious father who was known to encourage women educational empowerment. He was known to go physically from house to house to take young wives and register them in Teachers Training Colleges during school terms and take them back to their husbands during the holidays. To him, religion or culture should not be a reason not to empower women because an empowered woman is a treasure to the community and the nation. Her father did that because he felt education is power and the husbands of those women respected his views.

Hajia says it is then surprising that a state that had a man of her father’s status can show such apathy to women seeking political offices. The idea of some using religion to discourage women from aspiring to political offices to her is an ill-wind that blows no one any good. Saying that a woman should not lead is very unfair. A Queen Amina is a legend today.

However, the women know what they need and as such women are in some better position to work for fellow women. With a father that was so serious about girl child education to the extent of going to men who marry off girls from secondary schools to tell them to divorce and take them back to school, it just showed, given his status in the emirate that discouraging women from leadership is not about religion but may be ego.

Having worked her way from the ward to the state and national levels, Hajia Maryam believes that to minimize the poverty level in the North, women must be empowered through education and given equal political space for those interested. To her, being the only woman in the NWC is not good enough and she feels that women all over the country must be allowed access to political positions beyond |Women Affairs Ministries in state and women leaders in parties.

As the women leader, she is pushing that out of the nineteen members, at least six positions, in the spirit of 35% affirmative action must go to women so that they can begin to be integrated into the core governance levels instead of the tokenism that exists now. To Hajia, elective and appointive positions cannot be left to the men alone and she would use her tenure to make sure that women across party lines hold the men to equity in the political space.

She believes that men must realize that women hold the key to development because they raise children and the children are the leaders of tomorrow. She equally believes that men must work together to get the fellow men to see the value in empowering women and that the women are not interested in competing with the men but just so the nation can move on and poverty can be reduced. She believes the educated elite must be willing to educate and re-orientate the illiterates that are clerics who twist their teachings to discourage developing the women through education and allowing them participate in politics.

The fact that most women are illiterates especially in the North means there would not be enough female doctors, nurses, engineers and even recruitment to the civil and military services would continue to exclude Northern women and that in the long run would be to the detriment of the region that is battling poverty and underdevelopment. On the other hand, she believes women cannot let the situation discourage them, there must be a way to push and let the men understand that we are all working for development.

Working with the grassroots has shown that women have a voice and the men suppress them to the detriment of the society. One can see the impact of the community development efforts by the few women in politics for the rural women who seem powerless but thrive with support for entrepreneurship. Most of the empowered still contribute to the families in the ways that assist the men too.

The Roundtable would continue peeling the covers that have been masking the real reasons gender parity seems an unachievable goal in Nigerian politics. The productivity level of the country is tied to the education and health of the citizens and other development variables. Development can never be solely achieved by one gender because the world has since realized the value each human brings to development.

The idea of ceding ‘Woman Leader’ to the women has taken a different interpretation. Do we have ‘Men Leaders’ in the same political parties? It only shows that the men in politics almost always want to reduce the women to the leadership of themselves in ways that serve the interest of the men but not valuable to the society. Where does ego start and end in development? It is more than a hundred years since women began to vote, today women are leading in many countries and the world is better for it.

Would Nigerian politicians stand up to make the processes representative of all as democracy allows or must we continue in our less progressive ways? The dialogue continues…

