Women to walk against rape

A group, Women Reform Organisation, is set to walk against rape in Lagos State.

In partnership with Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs, it will also provide palliatives to indigent widows on July 24 as part of its empowerment programmes.

Its President/Founder, Femi Jegede, said: “We believe that all women, regardless of status and class should be given equal opportunity to contribute to the development of their immediate environment and the larger society.

“We cannot, therefore, close our eyes to the plight and pains of the widows and have decided to lighten their burden, particularly at this very trying period.

“There are, however, future plans to extend more palliatives to indigent women and single mothers in society.”

On the walk, Jegede said: “As a responsible and responsive women organisation, we condemn and stand against rape and any forms of domestic violence against women in Nigeria and will continue to lend our voices in support of expeditious solutions to curtailing the further spread of these dehumanising acts.”

