Work safety

Editorial

A prominent and frequent feature of the work culture in Nigeria over the years has been the exposure of employees across various economic sectors, particularly manufacturing and industry, to hazardous work processes and environment detrimental to their health and safety.

Thus, both among indigenous and foreign owned firms, employees are subjected to strenuous working hours without commensurate compensation, working in overcrowded spaces, inhaling poisonous fumes and other substances in the discharge of their duties, being transported to and from work in sub-human vehicles, and operating high risk equipment without the requisite protective gear or, sometimes, adequate training.

Thus, there have been sundry cases of workers suffering bodily harm, such as amputation of limbs or infection with diverse respiratory diseases, most times without being able to obtain legal remedies or adequate financial compensation.

Against this background, it is remarkable that an agribusiness firm in Nigeria, Notore Chemical Industries, has performed the feat of recording 10 million man-hours over a three-year period, without Lost Time Injury (LTI).

Validating the achievement, the Assistant Chief Inspector of Factories in the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Ononyaba Simon, gave deserved plaudits to the firm, saying it had become a reference point for quality, health, safety and environment in the country’s industrial sector.

In his words, “The organisation has achieved 10 million man-hours LTI free safe work after three years of consistency at work.

Our previous inspections and audit furthermore attest to this. I urge you to continue relentlessly to ensure that this record is not downgraded, putting in mind that production without life of the producer is useless”.

In the quest to maximise profit at all cost, many firms invest minimally in the safety of their workers, thus demonstrating no realisation of the linkage between a secure and safe working environment and employee productivity.

It is not unlikely that most workers are completely oblivious of the existence of the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, which is responsible for overseeing the labour inspection responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

This is because had the department been more vigorous and proactive in discharging its very critical duties, there would be a significantly higher compliance by companies, with the safety requirements enshrined in the country’s requisite labour laws.

We commend Notore Chemical Industries for opening up its safety regulations and standards to the supervisory oversight of the ministry and urge others to emulate this example.

However, the ministry must not wait for firms to present their safety record to it; rather its requisite departments must be empowered and motivated to proactively and comprehensively carry out routine inspection of safety standards to keep firms on their toes.

Given the high prevalence of corruption in the country, it is obvious that officers responsible for regulating safety standards and sanctioning noncompliance will be susceptible to pecuniary inducement.

This is why it is important that they be under close watch to ensure high ethical integrity. Workers must also be sensitised to the relevant labour laws, with particular reference to safety requirements, so that they can play the role of whistle blowers when necessary, especially as the law provides that identities of complainants be protected.

The country’s Factories Act and other labour laws are quite extensive on the safety standards expected of the factories and manufacturing concerns.

These include ensuring cleanliness of factories, maintaining proper ventilation and lighting, providing drainage of floors and adequate sanitary services, as well as ensuring adequate supply of drinking water, washing facilities, first aid and places for workers to store their clothes.

Employers are also required to provide employees with suitable protective clothing and appliances, especially when the latter are exposed to wet, injurious or offensive substances.

Even then, experts have pointed out that many of our occupational health and safety policies and laws are obsolete and require comprehensive upgrading while the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment itself must be rejuvenated to more effectively enforce safety guidelines’ compliance.

We urge Notore Chemical Industries to stay true to the pledge by its Group Managing Director/CEO Mr Onjite Okoloko ”That the focus has now shifted towards the attainment of the next milestone of 15 million LTI free man-hours. We believe this is achievable with the concerted effort of all, despite the operational circumstances”.

