World Day Against Human Trafficking: CSO calls on govt, others to step up awareness

By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele

NEW KARU-AHEAD of the World Day Against Human Trafficking, a Nongovernmental organisation, NGO, Secure D Future, SDF, International Initiative, Nigeria, Tuesday, called on government at all levels and Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, and other stakeholders to step up public awareness and sensitization on human trafficking.

The call was made by the Country Director, SDF, Nigeria, Chide Omali, at the palace of Etsu Karo in New Karo Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, while speaking on the implications of human trafficking activities in the country, and how it has negatively impacted individuals, families, communities, and countries.

Omali who is passionate about the future of young people that are mostly victims said more should be done by government, organizations, and communities to curtail the dangerous trend of human trafficking, which as a result increased other crimes like rape, ritual killing, modern-day slavery, sexually transmitted diseases, drugs, robbery, illiteracy, migration, poor productivity, and deaths.

She also pointed out that with the current pandemic and post-COVID-19 periods most human traffickers might want to take advantage of the untold hardship people are presently grappling with the fake job and business offers, traveling and others, as they lie in wait to explore the pandemic opportunity to exploit vulnerable persons.

The Day is organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, in which the 2020 theme focuses on the first responders to human trafficking. These are the people who work in different sectors – identifying, supporting, counseling and seeking justice for victims of trafficking, and challenging the impunity of the traffickers.

Trafficking in persons is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights. Every year, thousands of men, women, and children fall into the hands of traffickers, in their own countries and abroad. Almost every country in the world is affected by trafficking.

She said: “Looking at what is going on in the world today, there is a lot of breakdown in normal. We know that the situation if not taken care of will lead to a worse pandemic.

“That is why we put this together for people to understand that this is just for some time, that there is life after it, so it has to be a positive acceptance of what is going on today.

“And of course looking at trafficking those that are not able to make anything during this period and then after the pandemic people come up with all sorts of stories to go abroad and they get engaged with negative vices and they will be exposed to all sorts of inhuman actions.”

Also speaking was the Director, Gender Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Dr. Hauwa Mainoma, which Mainoma said there is need for government to move fast to plug holes like idleness, unemployment and other vices before, during and after the Post COVID-19 effects in Nigeria that might lead to increased human trafficking activities.

She expressed concern over the loss of jobs, livelihood, and businesses of Nigerians during the outbreak and lockdown period of the pandemic, which possibly more jobs and businesses might be lost.

However, she (Mainoma) advised said that the way to address and nip these troubling issues at the bud, and that would be through effective and holistic public awareness creation and sensitization programmes including palliatives led by the government, NGOs, Community Based Organisatons, CSOs, and relevant government agencies.

“I am calling on non-governmental organisations and also the government to try by all means to hammer on the effect of this pandemic because it will come in any direction.

“Any loophole visible during and after this period should be blocked by sensitization conferences seminars so that it will help individuals especially the grassroots. Why because most of them do not know what is happening, they are the most vulnerable, they are not educated in that aspect, so sensitization will be a way out.

“Proper provision of palliatives is very paramount because something that will make them fall as a victim is just because of that and if we are able to cover it up I think they will be able to be in their state of mind and understand who is there to harm them and who is not there not to harm them, I think NGOs, the government should come in and save the situation on the ground.

“The coronavirus during this short period of time really affected us, individually, socially and economically. As we all know an empty mind is a devil’s workshop, sometimes we think of quick ways to make money and you need help from one another and this situation really makes it in such a way that you cannot be able to render help to another because things that you have is not really forthcoming.

She also warned that “The issue of human trafficking, people can really be lured into it because of how you really want to bail yourself out, so in relation to that, it is really paramount at this moment for them to educate the youths on how to sustain mental health, how they will be able to manage it in such a way that they can withstand proposals from traffickers. It will really help the youths and also any other individual in the country.”

Vanguard

