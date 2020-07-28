World Hepatitis Day: Finding the millions

Today, July 28, 2020, marks the World Hepatitis Day. The 2020 World Hepatitis theme is ‘Finding the Millions’ which is aimed at raising global awareness on Hepatitis (a group of infectious diseases known as Hepatitis A,B,C,D and E); and encouraging prevention, diagnoses and treatment.

The prevalence of hepatitis in the world is said to be epidemic, which affects hundreds of millions of people world-wide, and killing close to 1.34 million individuals every year. Hepatitis causes liver diseases and can also kill an individual.

In Nigeria, an estimated number of 190 million people, have Hepatitis B prevalence of 8.1% and Hepatitis C at 1.1%, based on a recent Nigeria HIV/AIDS indicator and impact survey (NAIIS) report.

Hepatitis condition is so perturbing, why? Because Hepatitis is associated with children, adults and older people which would have negative impact in our society today by affecting so many aspects of life, such as the economy, empowerment, education and other areas of development in the country.

Today, our environment is not hygienic. People live in areas with poor sanitation and results to ingesting fecal matter that contaminate the water supply in such environment which are associated with Hepatitis A and E.

Hepatitis B, C and D are mostly transmitted when an individual comes in contact with body fluid such as blood and open sores of infected person, through sharing needles, blood to blood contact, having unprotected sex and using unsterilized medical or drug equipment.

Many adults and older people today, consume alcohol excessively which may cause liver damage and inflammation and it’s associated with non-infectious hepatitis. Hepatitis may also be caused by an autoimmune disorder.

You are not a victim of Hepatitis? Practice personal hygiene (clean environment, pure water and uncontaminated food), avoid street food, avoid alcohol and go for vaccine. These are the keys to prevention.

Prevention Is Better Than Cure, this axiom is not only true but real.

Liver disease is a serious public health issue in our nation. Hepatitis is often referred to as ‘silent disease’ because liver damage can gradually occur over many years before being discovered, which often happens when the damage is irreparable.

Getting tested early is equal to staying healthy longer.

Ibrahim Idris,

UDUS ibrahimvet095@gmail.com

