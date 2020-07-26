Wounded soldier says ready to return to mission area

Warrant officer Yahaya Isyaku of the Nigerian Army Artillery Corps, who was wounded in battle, says he’s ready to return to the mission area to continue fighting Boko Haram.

He spoke at a sit-out with Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai and soldiers wounded in different operations against Boko Haram.

They are currently hospitalised at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

Isyaku said he was delighted to see the COAS and have him serve him dinner personally.

“We here in 44 Army Hospital are happy with everything here, the Nurses and Doctors are taking good care of us and the Chief Medical Director (CMD) is doing a motherly job here, she is taking care of us.

“I am ready to go back to the mission area to fight and attack Boko Haram. The COAS took me to India to get prosthetic leg, I got an oversized one and could not use it, but as soon as I get the right size, I am ready to go back to the battle field.”

Also speaking, Major D.M. Dede on behalf of wounded officers, said it is a rare privilege to see this day.

“Sir you went to the field and served us meal there, we thought that was the end, but you still followed us here and served us meal. When we get well, we want to go back and continue to fight the terrorists. We pray God keeps you to accomplish your vision,” he said.

Buratai said soldier’s efforts in trying to secure the nation will never go unrewarded, stressing that their true spirit of patriotism and professionalism is commendable.

“You made yourself in a position that your sacrifice is something that you should be proud of. I am proud also and happy that you have chosen the right profession.

“I am very happy to see you, haven’t met some of you in the battle field, you were determined to pay the supreme prize. This is the true spirit of a gallant soldier and a patriot.

He assured the wounded soldiers that everything possible will be done and adequate medical attention will be given to them including those expecting follow up treatment abroad.

“I understand you also need recreational facilities here, some are also needing promotion, it has been taken note of and will be addressed accordingly.

“The issue of some of your allowances have been brought to my notice by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital and we will see how it can be offset.

“I am well encouraged by the remarks by the Warrant Officer and Major, it is very encouraging to see you in high spirits. When you go back, we will ensure you have brand new equipment. Though we hope before you go back, the insurgents would have been defeated so you don’t need to go back.”

