WTO: FG inaugurates strategy team for Okonjo- Iweala

Franca Ochigbo, Abuja

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has inaugurated a campaign strategy team for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is vying to be the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Adebayo said the team was key to ensuring she emerges as the Director-General of WTO.

He said the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate the former Minister of Finance was in good faith given the overriding consideration of the needs to boost Africa’s chances and promote gender mainstreaming at the world’s top trade post.

He also expressed optimism she would win the contest based on her capabilities and wealth of experience at the highest level of World Bank as a development economist, diplomat and one of the Africa’s most trusted technocrats.

Adeniyi described Okonjo-Iweala as a bold reformer, skillful negotiator with abilities to broker numerous agreements that would promote fair trade, saying such a candidate should be selected for the position.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, who is the team leader, assured it would deliver on its mandate.

Like this: Like Loading...