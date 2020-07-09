Internet Fraudster Crushes Motorcyclist, Pedestrian While Fleeing Police Chase

On Tuesday, a commercial motorcyclist, simply identified as Joseph, was crushed to death when a suspected internet fraudster rammed into him in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State leaving the passenger with serious injuries.

The female passenger on the commercial motorcycle, who sustained a serious injury, was rushed to an unidentified hospital for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspected internet fraudster who was chased by unknown persons from Oleh road to Ogorode road in a Mercedez Benz car, crashed his car during the chase.

In a bid to escape from his assailants, the suspected internet fraudster reportedly veered off his lane leading to a collision with the commercial motorcyclist.

Sensing danger, the suspected internet fraudster quickly escaped from the scene of the incident.

It took the swift intervention of the Police to rescue the female passenger, who was rushed to the hospital.

The police towed the Mercedez Benz car to the station to avert breakdown of law and order in the area.

Contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the incident, saying “Yes, I can confirm that a case of fatal accident occurred in which the cyclist died while the woman passenger sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz fled, while the vehicle was recovered and towed to the station.”

It was also reported that Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan has sentenced an internet fraudster, Hammed Lawal, to three months imprisonment.

Lawal was found guilty of impersonation in a criminal charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office.

The offence runs contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.

According to a release signed by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the EFCC, Lawal’s fate was sealed on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 when the judge held that the Commission successfully proved a case of impersonation of one Joy Williams against him.

Following the defendant’s guilty plea, EFCC’s Counsel, Babatunde Sonoiki, prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Apart from the three months jail term, the convict is also to restitute the sum of $500 (Five Hundred United States Dollars ) to his victim, one Mantonia Duncan, and forfeit his Apple iPhone X to the Federal government.

