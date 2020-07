I am grateful to God for the gift of life. Being alive and attaining age 50 is a feat that could only be achieved with God’s grace upon one’s life. So, I’m grateful to God, my Lord Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit for availing me the opportunity to hit the golden age.

The post Yinka Davies… 50 hearty cheers to lady of songs appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...