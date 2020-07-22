‘You should be in isolation centre sir’, Nigerians react to Fayemi’s COVID-19 status

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday morning, announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He disclosed this via a post on his Twitter handle; @kfayemi.

He tweeted: “I took my third COVID-19 test yesterday [Tuesday] and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my deputy but will continue routine duty from home.”

However, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to respond to the news of his COVID-19 positive status.

Some are not convinced he is actually COVID-19 positive even as few others are furious he had three tests while many people with symptoms have not been able to get tested.

While some were praying for his quick recovery, others were not comfortable with his decision to self isolate with one asking him to move to an isolation centre for treatment instead.

Here are some of the responses:

This is not too good for your health. It is time you reduce your level of exposure through your numerous trips and engagements at this critical period. — Olawale B. Ibitoye (@Olawaleibb) July 22, 2020

Quick recovery sir .. May God see you through in it ijn. The leader I so much respect irrespective of anything!! Much love sir — YEHMITE (@OpeyemiSincara) July 22, 2020

You are coming out strong and better in Jesus name.This virus is not unto death but a period of restrategising a plan work to good governance for the general masses and to plan ahead for a better tomorrow. — Odunlade Rachael olufidipe (@BridgetOdunlade) July 22, 2020

You will be alright sir. His words are forever settled on your case. You have been doing so much and going around for people, party and your state lately sir. You may need to cut down on travels and meetings with more than 4 persons for the meantime. — Husseini Shaibu, Ph.D (@igalaman) July 22, 2020

Shocked to learn of your Covid 19 status. Get well soon dear brother, Your Excellency Governor Dr Fayemi Kayode. My family and I are praying for you. — H.E. Amb. Hon Dan Kazungu, EGH (@DanMKazungu) July 22, 2020

Getting tested three times

Some are furious that the governor had three tests when most Nigerians with COVID-19 could not get tested at all.

3rd Covid19 test? While your people are struggling to get tested for once

And you’re receiving the best medical attention while those in your isolation centers are at their own mercy

Get well soon Mr governor. — Legends laundry (@Bluetoothdon) July 22, 2020

I wish u quick recovery sir. Permit me 2 make this few comments. U took d test 4 d 3rd time while thousands of Nigerians are roaming d street with COVID-19 symptoms but couldn’t get tested just 4 once. Many av been tested but need 2 wait for days 4 d result. It’s unfair 2 d poor. — Food Chemometrician (Multivariate Analysis) (@BTOlawoye) July 22, 2020

Get well soon .. but seriously third covid test??? And there are millions of Nigerians without access to get tested once.

Did you even have symptoms before I went for test 1, 2, and 3? Whilst some Nigerians even with symptoms can’t get access to be tested… Get better soon. — Juliet Iyen (@drjulesgal) July 22, 2020

So what happens to ordinary citizens who have the symptoms but do not have the opportunity to be tested. — Mr Clean (@Mrclean6666) July 22, 2020

‘We are not convinced’

Some are not convinced he had actually tested positive for the virus.

Same way your counterpart Rotimi Akeredolu proclaimed himself positive which lead to 7days power tussle with his deputy, but the proclaimer proclaimed himself negative at a speed of light. Covid 19 has been ridiculed by the people holding power — The Great One (@femijohnsean) July 22, 2020

He should contact his counterpart in Ondo State who was positive to COVID–19 and recovered within five days for drugs he used to treat it. SCAMMER!!! — Major General Olalekan Awe (@olalekanAwe1) July 22, 2020

Hopefully the average Ekiti person can afford to also get treatment not just for COVID 19, but any health issue. Get well soon — NgoziChukwuka (@ViengeOfficial) July 22, 2020

You Should be in Isolation Centre Sir not Self-Isolate. You’re a potential risk to anyone around and besides better attention can be given to you by the CDC trained hands. — Akinola O. Johnson -A.O.J (FIMC, CMC, ASCE, PMI) (@aojohnson_me) July 22, 2020

