Nasru-lahi-l- fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) has set the stage for 10 successful quarter finalists to compete for the $10,000 winner’s prize in the maiden edition of its BUILD (BUsiness Incubation LaunchpaD) Initiative.

The post Young Muslim entrepreneurs to compete for $10,000 NASFAT’s ‘BUILD’ Initiative appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...