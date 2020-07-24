Your Excellency garners global acclaim from fans

By Juliet Ebirim

Ever since its July 10 worldwide release on Netflix, the popular political satire Your Excellency has been drawing praises from critics and audience alike for its less obvious qualities – old-fashioned family values and its subtle critique of the Nigerian political establishment.

Even as fans raved about various actors’ performances and the hilarious antics of lead character Olalekan Ajadi, they were quick to note the unwavering support of Ajadi’s wife Kemi, as he enters his third presidential race, and Ajadi’s doting adoration for her, even when they disagree.

As an aspirant for Nigeria’s highest public office, viewers see in Ajadi’s humility, good humour and willingness to accept defeat, qualities they would love to see emulated by the grasping, desperate candidates that dominate the country’s political landscape. Other observant viewers have noted the movie’s excellent production quality, continuity and solid direction of Funke Akindele-Bello in her feature film debut behind the camera.

Your Excellency tells the story of a gaffe-prone billionaire attempting to win the Nigerian presidency. Despite party in-fighting and deception, his campaign goes viral and transforms his underdog status. Akin Lewis has been lauded for his relaxed and affable portrayal of the lead character, making him both likeable and believable. Akindele-Bello is equally comfortable in her role as a second wife and supporter-in-chief of her loving husband.

The tremendous supporting cast includes some of Nollywood’s finest actors, including Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Manuel, Kunle Coker and Deyemi Okanlawon. Other cast members are Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Ekun Edewor, Emmanuel ‘EmmaOMG’ Edunjobi, Alexx Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Aletile ‘Seyi Law’ Lawrence, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.

