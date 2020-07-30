Youths commend Buhari, Dare over N75billion investment fund

Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

Youths under aegis of Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) have expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs, over the N75 Billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF)

The youths stated by approving such huge intervention at this trying period, the Buhari administration has proven itself truly committed to youth development

They commended the President for acknowledging the challenges confronting the youths in the country, which they blamed for increasing rate of “criminality, political thuggery, banditry, social vises, cyber crimes.”

Addressing newsmen in Abuja shortly after the approval on Wednesday, President of the body, Blessing Akinlosotu, described the Buhari’s administration as “youth-friendly government that has placed value on its youths”

He noted the intervention would go a long way in curbing all forms of crime engagement amongst youths.

The youth leader admonished others to take full advantage of “this noble gesture by the Federal Government to be on the lookout and as well get equipped with innovative ideas and achievable business proposals and plans so as to seize opportunities that are already on their doorsteps”.

