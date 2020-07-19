Yusuf, terror of Satellite Town nabbed

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

The police in Lagos, weekend, arrested Yusuf, the terror of Satellite Town, Lagos, who is the suspected leader of a dreaded criminal gang that had held the area and environs to ransom.

Recently, they attacked some residents of the area, wounded scores of people and destroyed property.

An unconfirmed report said two persons were killed during the recent crisis that erupted Saturday morning and their corpses taken to an unknown place.

Trouble reportedly started after members of the gang stormed a warehouse in Abule-Osun with the intention of extorting money from the owner, but the attempt was resisted leading to the crisis.

It was gathered that the police swung into action, leading to the arrest of a middle-aged suspect identified as Yusuf and popularly called Prince.

His arrest elicited jubilation among residents, who had witnessed killings, subjected to extortion, harassment and intimidation for long by the gang.

The arrested suspect, sources said, had also spearheaded series of attacks on truck and tanker drivers plying Abule-Ado, Abule-Osun, Alakija, Vinegar, some parts of Festac, Old Ojo Road, Satellite Town, the expressway from Mile 2 to Trade Fair complex, among other places.

They were also alleged to have been coordinating robbery attacks on motorists plying the expressway, especially at night during gridlocks in the area.

Vanguard learned that the police have had several encounters with the gang, led by the arrested suspect, and each time they escaped to their hideout in Badagry after orgies of bloodletting, only to strike again when the coast becomes clear.

Sources said also that series of petitions about the deadly exploits of the gang were sent to different police formations in the state without any action.

Vanguard further learned that the gang, last year, abducted six policemen from police headquarters, who were in the area for surveillance as they subjected them to hours of flogging and punishment before carting away their weapons.

Some policemen from the Satellite Town Division later succeeded in retrieving the weapons after pacifying them.

Contacted for comments, Lagos State Police spokesman, SP Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest of the gang-leader terror of Satellite Town, saying the police are compiling all his exploits.

