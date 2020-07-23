Zamfara Citizens reject title conferred on Fani Kayode, threaten legal action

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A group known as the Concerned Citizens of Shinkafi from Zamfara state has given the Emir of Shinkafi, 24 hour ultimatum to withdraw the traditional title conferred on Chief Femi Fani Kayode or face legal action.

The Emir of Shinkafi in Zamfara state ,Alhaji Muhammadu Makwashe was reported to have conferred the title of Sadaukin Shinkafi on the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, recently.

However, the aggrieved indigenes of Shinkafi said at a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, that the emir took a unilateral decision which does not reflect the wishes of the people, as Fani Kayode does not respect leaders of the North and its people.

The Sarkin Shanun Shinkafi, Dr.Suleiman Shinkafi who addressed the press, said he and 7 other title holders from the emirate resolved to resign their appointment due to the unpopular decision of the emir.

“The title conferred on Fani Kayode is highly revered and supposed to be given to a respected son of Shinkafi. Not someone from Lagos who has no respect for our Northern leaders. In the North we’ve respect for our leaders and will not support anybody who has no respect for our leaders,” he said.

According to him, there was already tension in Shinkafi town and therefore, the emir should reverse the decision in 24 hours or face a street protest and legal action.

He said their action was not based on religion, as the likes of Senator Okorocha was conferred with such title in Sokoto and was well accepted because of his respect for Northerners and their leaders.

” I am also a title holder in Imo state. Fani Kayode does not deserve any title in the North. We don’t welcome him. He has abused our leaders right from Danfodio to the Sultan. He called Northerners Almajiri and has not apologized. Any state in the North that gives him title, we will come out and protest, ” he said.

He called on the Sultanate, the Governor of Zamfara state and all Northern governors to condemn the action of the emir and ask him to resign, as they would never trust and believe in the emir again.

“The emir did not consult anybody, even former governor, Mamuda Shinkafi was not consulted. Nobody knew about the conferment. Fani Kayode does not know Shinkafi. We understand he visited Maradun, the emir there did not confer any title on him. But our emir traveled to Gusau, signed letter and conferred title on him. He does not respect our leaders so the conferment is null and void,” he said.

