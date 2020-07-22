Zenke unhappy COVID-19 denied Enyimba 9th league title

Enyimba International football club of Aba attacking winger Thomas Zenke is sad that the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has denied the ‘Peoples elephants’ their 9th Nigerian league title.

It will be recalled that due to COVID-19, the 2020 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, season was suspended indefinitely by the League Management Company on March 18 after week 25.

As at week 25, Enyimba who were still in the CAF Confederations Cup had played only 20 matches with five outstanding fixtures.

Consequently, when the Club Owners decided to end the season using the Points Per Game mechanism, Enyimba moved from the sixth position to third.

In the process, they dislodged Lobi Stars and also qualified to represent Nigeria in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

It is also an open secret that immediately the decision to use PPG which was later ratified by the NFF was taken by the club owners, Lobi Stars and Akwa United protested as they alleged it was meant to favour Enyimba.

However, in a chat with Daily Trust yesterday, the former ABS and Nasarawa United player said Enyimba were sure of winning their five outstanding matches which would have been enough for them to be crowned champions.

He, therefore, said those who are of the opinion that the adaptation of the controversial PPG helped Enyimba to pick one of the continental tickets were not being fair to the former African champions.

“I feel really sad that some people said we were favoured by PPG to qualify for the continent. As a matter of fact I am sad that we were not given the opportunity to play our five outstanding matches. I have no doubt in my mind that we would have won all the matches.

“In the end, we wouldn’t have qualified for the continent only but emerged winners of the league. I don’t think cancellation of the league was a blessing for Enyimba,” he insisted.

The member of the Home-based Eagles explained further that out of the five outstanding matches, Enyimba had three home matches and two away games.

Zenke said the ‘Peoples elephants’ were sure of an away victory against Warri Wolves and at least a draw against Pillars in Kano.

“From the five outstanding matches, I can confidently say we were going to win all three home matches and at least one away win and draw at Kano Pillars.

“These victories would have lifted us to the top of the table. We would have toppled Plateau United,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...