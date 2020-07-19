Zidane: I’m just lucky, not special

Agency Reporter

Zinedine Zidane insisted he was not “special”, saying he was simply lucky to be in charge of Real Madrid.

Zidane has led Madrid to the LaLiga title this season for his 11th trophy as coach of the Spanish giants.

But the Frenchman dismissed any suggestions he felt like the “special one” – a title Jose Mourinho has previously used to describe himself.

“No, no. I don’t feel that. I feel lucky to be here with these players every day,” Zidane told a news conference.

“And being in this club, that’s why I feel lucky, and that’s why I enjoy that much every day. Because one day [it] will finish, as it happened already, but this time for real.

“That’s why I am enjoying and focused on these kinds of things.” Madrid’s LaLiga title was their first since 2016-17 when Cristiano Ronaldo led them to the crown.

Like this: Like Loading...