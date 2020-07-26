News From Africa

Zimbabwe: BYO Musicians Want USD Payment for Royalties

By
0
Post Views: Visits 35

[Zimbabwe Standard] Bulawayo Musicians Association (BMA) has expressed satisfaction over the tabling of licences in foreign currency by the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) saying this will see the payment of royalties in foreign currency.

Tunisia: President Kais Saied Appoints Hichem Mechichi to Form New Govt

Previous article

Uganda: What Boda Boda Operators, Passengers Should Expect As Business Resumes

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa

News From Africa

Zimbabwe: BYO Musicians Want USD Payment for Royalties

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

[Zimbabwe Standard] Bulawayo Musicians Association (BMA) has expressed satisfaction over the tabling of licences in foreign currency by the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) saying this will see the payment of royalties in foreign currency.

Tunisia: President Kais Saied Appoints Hichem Mechichi to Form New Govt

Previous article

Uganda: What Boda Boda Operators, Passengers Should Expect As Business Resumes

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa

Login/Sign up
Login/Sign up
%d bloggers like this: