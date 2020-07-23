Zimbabwe: Chin’ono, Ngarivhume in Court

[The Herald] OPPOSITION politician and organiser of the planned July 31 mass protests Jacob Ngarivhume and political activist Hopewell Chin’ono yesterday appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Courts charged with scheming against the Government.
