News From Africa Zimbabwe: Country Will Only Meet Local Milk Demand in 2030 – Govt By admin 1 hour ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 36 [New Zimbabwe] Zimbabwe will only be able to satisfy its milk demand in 2030, a cabinet minister has said. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments