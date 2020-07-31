News From Africa Zimbabwe: Former PSL Boss Chris Sambo Dies From Covid-19 By admin 23 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 54 [New Zimbabwe] Former Premier Soccer League chief executive, Chris Sambo has died from coronavirus, aged 69. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
