[New Zimbabwe] POLICE in Harare have stormed journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s home and further arrested opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume as the Emmerson Mnangagwa government panics over the planned July 31 national demonstrations against corruption.

The post Zimbabwe: Home of Journo Chin’ono Raided by Cops, Opposition’s Ngarivhume Arrested appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...