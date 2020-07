[New Zimbabwe] President Emmerson Mnangagwa told former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe he feared hanging by his predecessor if he heeded the latter’s call to return home and be reinstanted as Vice President, days after his sacking as Vice President 2017.

