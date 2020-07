[The Herald] Those wishing Zimbabwe ill are twisting the recent arrest by police and subsequent remand of Hopewell Chin’ono and Jacob Ngarivhume for their own ends, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusisi Moyo told Heads of African Diplomatic Missions in Zimbabwe yesterday.

