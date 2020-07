[The Herald] National hero, Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Rtd) died of Covid-19 and will be buried today in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, President Mnangagwa said.

