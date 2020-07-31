News From Africa

Zimbabwe: Minister Shiri Died of Covid-19 – President Mnangagwa

By
0
Post Views: Visits 66

[The Herald] National hero, Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Rtd) died of Covid-19 and will be buried today in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, President Mnangagwa said.

Popular Broadcaster, Willy Thomas Is Dead

Previous article

Nigeria: Govt Formulates Policies for Post Covid-19 Pandemic

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa