News From Africa

Zimbabwe: Night Curfew, Restricted Business Hours Imposed

By
0
Post Views: Visits 28

[The Herald] A night curfew from 6pm to 6am for all but essential services and a retreat to 8am to 3pm working hours for exempted businesses have been imposed from today, along with criminalisation of deliberate or reckless transmission of Covid-19.

The rise of Virtual Sports and how betPawa changed the game

Previous article

COVID-19 pandemic `will probably get worse’ – Trump

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa