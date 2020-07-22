Zimbabwe: Night Curfew, Restricted Business Hours Imposed

[The Herald] A night curfew from 6pm to 6am for all but essential services and a retreat to 8am to 3pm working hours for exempted businesses have been imposed from today, along with criminalisation of deliberate or reckless transmission of Covid-19.
