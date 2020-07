[RFI] Imagine you’re in a country standing on the brink of coronavirus. More than 1,000 confirmed cases. Twenty deaths. You know the full force of the pandemic is coming — because it’s already hit the country next door. Your hospitals are marginally better prepared than they were in March. But only marginally: still less than 100 ventilators for a country of 16 million people. And there’s a bigger problem. If you are hospitalised, you’ll find few nurses to care for you.

Like this: Like Loading...