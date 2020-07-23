News From Africa

Zimbabwe: Opposition Politician Ngarivhume Denied Bail

[The Herald] Organiser of the planned July 31 mass protests, Jacob Ngarivhume, has been denied bail.

Zimbabwe: Security Forces Will Defend the Constitution – Mutsvangwa

