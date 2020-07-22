News From Africa

Zimbabwe: Typhoid Outbreak in Harare’s Sunningdale Suburb

By
0
Post Views: Visits 43

[263Chat] Harare’s Sunningdale suburb has been hit by a typhoid outbreak after recording nine cases, 263chat can reveal.

Only Buhari can sack service chiefs, group counsels senate

Previous article

WHO handling of pandemic led to ‘dead Britons’: Pompeo

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa